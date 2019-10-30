Shooting Victim in Lul G's Murder Trial Was Close Friend of SOB x RBE

Last month, Lul G (George Harris), a former member of Vallejo rap group SOB x RBE, was arrested for murder. Through public records, KQED has discovered that the Def Jam signee is accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Rashied Flowers, a Vallejo resident who knew Harris personally and was friends with his former SOB x RBE collaborators.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, the shooting took place on July 24 at the 5200 block of Venetian Drive in Fairfield, a Solano County suburb 50 miles northeast of San Francisco. A Fairfield PD spokesperson told KQED that Flowers was suffering from a gunshot wound when three "uncooperative witnesses" brought him into a local hospital and reported to officers that the shooting took place at a park in the nearby town of Cordelia. An investigation by Fairfield police determined the incident actually occurred at a house in Fairfield, and, after obtaining a search warrant for the residence, officers found evidence they say points to Harris as the suspect.

Fairfield PD obtained an arrest warrant for Harris, and an FBI Criminal Apprehension Team located the 20-year-old rapper at a Holiday Inn Express in Las Vegas. He was arrested on Sept. 10 under the charge of "fugitive from another state," a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report shows.

Harris' lawyer, Claire White, told KQED that Harris was not fleeing from law enforcement, but traveling for work. "He's all over the country all the time," she said. "He was in Las Vegas in the normal course of business. To his knowledge, there were no warrants out for him." She declined to comment further about the details of the case.

Once Harris entered police custody in Las Vegas, the Solano County Sheriff arrested him on murder charges on Sept. 21 and extradited him to the Stanton Correctional Facility in Fairfield, where he is being held without bail. He has pled not guilty to the charges.

Who Was Rashied Flowers?

Rashied Flowers appears to have been an acquaintance of Harris, and kept an active presence in the Vallejo rap scene. On Instagram, Flowers shared videos of himself backstage at SOB x RBE concerts when Harris was still part of the group, and they followed each other on the app. Flowers made regular appearances in music videos by Vallejo artists. TYSG L.O.T.S., a rapper from his city, released a tribute song to Flowers called "RIP Sheed," where he described him as funny, stylish, the life of the party and a loving dad.

In late September, weeks after Harris' arrest, SOB x RBE performed at the rap festival Rolling Loud in Oakland, where group member Slimmy B wore a memorial T-shirt with Flowers' portrait. (One of Flowers' last Instagram posts showed him at the San Francisco International Airport with Slimmy B.) On stage, Slimmy B made pointed comments that seemed to allude to the killing. "A couple months ago, I lost one of my best friends to some gay a-- s--- from a gay a-- n----, right," he said, asking for the audience to honor Flowers with a moment of silence. "Long live my n---- Shied, man," added fellow group member Young T.O. as photos of Flowers flashed on the screen behind the performers.

When reached by KQED, SOB x RBE's manager Stretch said Harris has been out of the group since 2018 and declined to comment further. Though Harris left SOB x RBE after signing a solo deal with Def Jam, he was part of the foursome when they rose to national prominence with the singles "Lane Changing" and "Anti," and collaborated with Kendrick Lamar on "Paramedic!" for the Black Panther soundtrack. It's unclear whether Harris is still signed to Def Jam; his photo and name are no longer included in the label's roster on their website, and a Def Jam representative did not return KQED's multiple requests for comment.

Next Steps in Lul G's Trial

In a Solano County courtroom on Oct. 21, Harris wore a gray-and-white striped prison uniform and a stoic expression. Appearing briefly for a felony readiness conference—the final step before a case goes to trial—he faced Judge William Pendergast in handcuffs.

In the gallery, a handful of observers who appeared to be family and friends looked on, including two young women in tears. White requested the readiness hearing be postponed to Nov. 21 to allow the defense more time to gather evidence. If the Nov. 21 hearing goes forward as planned, the court will set dates for the jury trial.

"Mr. Harris is supported by his friends and family," said White. "Obviously, these are incredibly difficult moments for him and those close to him, and he's trying to stay strong. He's really appreciative for the support his fans have shown, and he looks forward to his day in court."