Prince's Estate Condemns Trump's Use Of 'Purple Rain' At Campaign Rally

As Melinda Newman observed in Forbes in July 2016, "The sad truth is for many artists, they cannot keep their songs from being used in this context even if they vehemently disagree with the politician who is using the song." The only restrictions relate to political commercials.

But the Prince estate might stand in a different position, due to a letter from the Trump campaign it posted to Twitter on Thursday night, and as of publication has been retweeted 28,000 times. Dated October 15, 2018, and written by the law firm Jones Day on behalf of the president's reelection campaign, the Trump team specifically says that "going forward," the campaign will not use any of Prince's music at Trump rallies and other campaign events, after the estate requested it. (However, it does not stipulate how long such an agreement might last.) Given that, it looks like this situation will be one for the lawyers.