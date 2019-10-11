Prince's Estate Condemns Trump's Use Of 'Purple Rain' At Campaign Rally

Among all the other things that transpired at and around President Trump's reelection campaign in Minneapolis Thursday night, his team played the music of a hometown hero: Prince's "Purple Rain." Soon after, the estate of Minnesota's late musical hero made it clear just how unhappy it was — and shared a letter from Trump's legal team from a year ago, in which the campaign explicitly promised not to use Prince's music.
Politicians soundtracking – or co-opting, depending on your point of view — famous songs is a familiar conundrum for artists. Candidates want well-known, usually mood-boosting hits to get the crowd going. (One notable exception: the rather doleful "You Can't Always Get What You Want" by the Rolling Stones, which was a favorite for then-candidate Donald J. Trump in 2016.)