The Do List: Life is Living, Janelle Monáe, Stereolab and More

Looking for things to do in the Bay Area this weekend? The Do List has you covered with concerts, festivals, exhibitions, plays, performances and more.

You can listen to this week's episode above with Gabe Meline, Sarah Hotchkiss, Nastia Voynovskaya and Rae Alexandra, or read about our picks below.

Life Is Living Festival: The Life is Living festival is an annual party in the park with a purpose. Their tagline? “Keeping Oakland Oakland Since 2008.” You'll get live performances from Elle Varner (a marvelous singer who's been in Oakland before, and who counts Michelle Obama among her fans), Shyan’G, Drew Banga and more, plus dance classes, theater, skateboarding, and local vendors. But the important thing this year is the 50th anniversary of the Black Panthers’ free breakfast program; from 10 to noon, breakfast is served, including by some of the very same people who helped found the program in 1969. The festival runs from 10am–7pm on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Lil Bobby Hutton Park (a.k.a. DeFremery Park) in Oakland. Details here.

'The Last Black Man in San Francisco': On Friday, Oct. 11, you have a chance to see The Last Black Man in San Francisco, a movie that wowed audiences earlier this year with its poetic depiction of two black friends trying to carve out space for themselves in the rapidly gentrifying city. It’s playing at PROXY, a free outdoor “walk-in” theater in Hayes Valley, right off of Patricia’s Green. You'll recognize Mike Marshall's version of this popular song in the film, and much of the movie's action takes place in the Fillmore, so this is a rare treat to see it just a few blocks from its setting. That’s Oct. 11, at 6pm. Details here.

Janelle Monáe and the Roots: Janelle Monáe came to the Mission District a few years back to lead a march against police brutality, and now, she’s coming back—and bringing the Roots with her—for another good cause. A full 100% of the proceeds from this week's show go to Tipping Point, a nonprofit that fights poverty in the Bay Area by funding organizations doing on-the-ground work to address homelessness and disparities in employment, housing and education. If you haven’t seen Monáe live, she puts on a killer show that celebrates queer black identity through a sci-fi lens. She and the Roots play the Fox Theater in Oakland on Oct. 12. Details here.