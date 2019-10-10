A New 'Sesame Street' Storyline Aims to Help Children Caught in the Opioid Crisis

Earlier this year, Sesame Street introduced Karli, a green muppet living with "for now" parents because her mom was "having a hard time."

Five months later, Karli is out of foster care, and in an episode this week, we learned that her mother is now in Narcotics Anonymous. Karli has to explain to Elmo why her parent needs to go to meetings. "Mom needs help learning to take better care of herself," she tells Elmo. "So she talks to people with the same problem."

In another segment, Elmo's dad tells him: "Karli's mommy has a disease called addiction. Addiction makes people feel like they need a grown up drink called alcohol or another kind of drug to feel okay. That can make a person act strange in ways they can't control."