Vallejo Rapper Lul G, Formerly of SOB x RBE, Arrested for Murder
Search
X
Donate
Arts

Vallejo Rapper Lul G, Formerly of SOB x RBE, Arrested for Murder

Nastia Voynovskaya
Lul G attends the Def Jam Pre-Grammy 2019 party at Catch LA sponsored by Courvoisier, Puma, Klasse 14 and Tik Tok on February 08, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.  (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings)

Vallejo rapper Lul G, a.k.a. George Harris, was arrested for murder on Sept. 21, according to the Solano County Sheriff's inmate database. He's being held at the Stanton Correctional Facility in Fairfield. His bail has not been set and no other information about the case has been reported at this time.

Lul G is best known for his work with SOB x RBE, a dynamic Vallejo rap group that rose to local and national prominence in 2017 with tracks like "Anti" and "Lane Switching." After the group collaborated with Kendrick Lamar on "Paramedic!" for the Black Panther soundtrack, Lul G split from the group, signing a solo deal with Def Jam. Last weekend at Rolling Loud in Oakland, the remaining three members of SOB x RBE performed without Lul G.

We'll update this post when we learn more.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.