Vallejo Rapper Lul G, Formerly of SOB x RBE, Arrested for Murder

Vallejo rapper Lul G, a.k.a. George Harris, was arrested for murder on Sept. 21, according to the Solano County Sheriff's inmate database. He's being held at the Stanton Correctional Facility in Fairfield. His bail has not been set and no other information about the case has been reported at this time.

Lul G is best known for his work with SOB x RBE, a dynamic Vallejo rap group that rose to local and national prominence in 2017 with tracks like "Anti" and "Lane Switching." After the group collaborated with Kendrick Lamar on "Paramedic!" for the Black Panther soundtrack, Lul G split from the group, signing a solo deal with Def Jam. Last weekend at Rolling Loud in Oakland, the remaining three members of SOB x RBE performed without Lul G.

We'll update this post when we learn more.