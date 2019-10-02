'It Made Me Appreciate Life': Keak Da Sneak Celebrates Prison Release at Rolling Loud

"Big shout out to y'all, I want to thank KQED," he says. "I want to thank the people who signed my petition on Change.org. If it wasn't for y'all, I don't think it would have went as smooth for me, you know? I don't know if they would have sent me where they sent me, because I made a big deal of the level of care I needed, so they made sure that was there for me."

After turning himself in, Williams served his term at the California Health Care Facility (CHCF) in Stockton, which has round-the-clock medical care. Before he knew where he was headed, he feared the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation would send him to a facility that couldn't meet his medical needs. Indeed, disability rights advocates say that quality of medical care and ADA accessibility varies greatly from facility to facility, even within the same state. The office of the California Inspector General rated medical care at CHCF "inadequate" in an April 2019 report.

"For the most part, man, it wasn't as bad as I thought it was gonna be," Williams says. "But for the other part—that jail shit ain't where it's at. There's people in there that are never coming home, they don't have a release date at all. So, God works in mysterious ways. I just know I was supposed to see that, and how fast your freedom can be taken from you, you know? It made me appreciate life and appreciate my freedom."