'It Made Me Appreciate Life': Keak Da Sneak Celebrates Prison Release at Rolling Loud

Just days after Keak Da Sneak was released from California state prison, he took the stage in Oakland in front of 40,000 cheering fans at the rap festival Rolling Loud, performing his Bay Area anthem "Super Hyphy" during headliner G-Eazy's set.
"I don't think no drug can amount to that feeling of being on stage and thousands of people wanting to see you and happy that you're up there. It's a feeling that I try to describe in words, but it's just like—wow," says the rapper, whose real name is Charles Williams.
It marked a triumphant comeback from a situation that seemed dire six months ago, when Williams was sentenced to 16 months in state custody despite requiring ongoing medical care for various physical disabilities. After turning himself in on April 11, he was released on probation on Sept. 24 thanks to Prop 57, a recent California law that allowed him to earn 66.6% credit on his sentence as a minimum security inmate.