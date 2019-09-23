'Not Ur Baby' Returns in Oakland

Not Ur Baby was founded by Antioch native Vanessa "Vavi" Vigil in 2015 to address the lack of spaces for women of color in the Bay. "I was getting into the art scene in the Bay Area, and had to deal with a lot of male ego from venues and curators, and I was over it," says Vavi.

So Vigil, a photographer and designer, decided to take matters into her own hands. "I wanted to throw a show with my friends, and have a place where women who are artists can work with other women who are artists," says Vavi. "In 2015, I didn't know of any space like that. Now, there are so many spaces that I've become aware of and more that have come up in the four span."

On Sept. 28, Not Ur Baby 3 returns to Oakland with performances, exhibitions of visual art and a slew of vendors at 7th West. This year's event also features talented MCs and vocalists like Oakland's Siri, Namaste Shawty, Wavy Baby and more.

A portion of the proceeds go to the nonprofit Regina's Door, a boutique in downtown Oakland that sells women's clothing and doubles as a healing space for women. Details here.