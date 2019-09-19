Ralph Lauren's 'Friends' Collection Looks Like Nothing Anyone Wore on 'Friends'
Search
X
Donate
Arts

Ralph Lauren's 'Friends' Collection Looks Like Nothing Anyone Wore on 'Friends'

Rae Alexandra
Ralph Lauren has launched a collection in honor of the 25th Anniversary of 'Friends.'

You might recall that Ralph Lauren product placement went into total overdrive in the fifth season of Friends, after Rachel Green started working for the fashion house. There was even an episode where Phoebe got duped into making out with "Kenny, the copy guy" because she thought he was Ralph Lauren. (Lauren himself made a cameo.)

The designer label, very shrewdly, is now looking to capitalize on this history, by launching a collection said to be inspired by Friends' 25th anniversary. There's only one problem: with the exception of a handful of items, none of these clothes look like anything someone in Friends might have actually worn.

Sure, these pleated skirts have definite Rachel vibes:

Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren

There's a token sweater vest for Chandler:

Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren

And Ross' leather pants (which appeared in exactly one episode) have clearly served as a major inspiration:

Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren

But most of the other items in this collection are genuinely baffling.

Sponsored

Who, for example, ever, in ten years of Friends wore anything approximating a pussy-bow blouse? No one! But, sure, go ahead, Ralph Lauren. Give us three:

Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren

Rachel did have her fair share of blazers, but red and purple? Not even Gunther pulled this nonsense:

Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren

And who are these frumpy dresses for? Because it's not Monica, Rachel, Phoebe or Janice:

Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren

Just when you think it can't get any worse, we reach menswear, which, if it's possible, makes even less sense.

I don't recall anyone in Friends working on Wall Street, or going to a young Republicans convention, but still this somehow made it to the collection:

Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren

As did these, which might have been inspired by the stuffy old professors Ross worked with, but still seem like an odd choice:

Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren

The less said about this weird teddy bear sweater, the better:

Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren

Finally, and worst of all: WHO THE HELL IS THE INSPIRATION FOR THESE HIDEOUS MOUNTAIN CLIMBER PANTS?!

Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren

I am aware that the Ralph Lauren Friends collection is a very silly thing to be annoyed about right now, but it is particularly frustrating to me, since last year I wrote an article titled "All the Friends Outfits We Should Bring Back." It included Monica and Rachel's "Girls" shirts, Phoebe's Santa pants and a variety of other things Ralph Lauren didn't want to give me.

I'd have settled for Joey's man-bag, Ralph. I'd have settled for Joey's man-bag.

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.