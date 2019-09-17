Free Entry at SFMOMA, MoAD, Other Yerba Buena Museums This Thursday

The collaboration opens doors at SFMOMA, the Museum of the African Diaspora, the California Historical Society, the Contemporary Jewish Museum and Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, with most institutions hosting events and tours tied to the theme of intergenerational storytelling.

Highlights include new etchings by Gay Outlaw at Crown Point Press, YBCA’s technology-centric group show The Body Electric, 11am and 1pm screenings of Nicole Miller’s To The Stars at SFMOMA, and Annabeth Rosen’s magnificent survey of ceramic work at the CJM.

Skip out of work early, take a long lunch break, do what you have to do to soak up as much art and culture as you can this Thursday.

