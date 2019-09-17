Free Entry at SFMOMA, MoAD, Other Yerba Buena Museums This Thursday
Free Entry at SFMOMA, MoAD, Other Yerba Buena Museums This Thursday

Sarah Hotchkiss
Yerba Buena Center for the Arts is among over a dozen arts and culture institutions offering free entry Sept. 19, 2019.  (Courtesy Yerba Buena Center for the Arts; photo by Tommy Lau)

Over a dozen Yerba Buena-adjacent arts and cultural institutions have joined forces for the second time this year to offer free admission and special programming as part of Culture for Community, an event timed to the neighborhood's regular third Thursday extravaganza.

The collaboration opens doors at SFMOMA, the Museum of the African Diaspora, the California Historical Society, the Contemporary Jewish Museum and Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, with most institutions hosting events and tours tied to the theme of intergenerational storytelling.

Highlights include new etchings by Gay Outlaw at Crown Point Press, YBCA’s technology-centric group show The Body Electric, 11am and 1pm screenings of Nicole Miller’s To The Stars at SFMOMA, and Annabeth Rosen’s magnificent survey of ceramic work at the CJM.

Skip out of work early, take a long lunch break, do what you have to do to soak up as much art and culture as you can this Thursday. Here’s the list of major institutions and their (often extended) hours:

See the full list of participating spaces here.

