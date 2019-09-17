Over a dozen Yerba Buena-adjacent arts and cultural institutions have joined forces for the second time this year to offer free admission and special programming as part of Culture for Community, an event timed to the neighborhood's regular third Thursday extravaganza.
Free Entry at SFMOMA, MoAD, Other Yerba Buena Museums This Thursday
The collaboration opens doors at SFMOMA, the Museum of the African Diaspora, the California Historical Society, the Contemporary Jewish Museum and Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, with most institutions hosting events and tours tied to the theme of intergenerational storytelling.
Highlights include new etchings by Gay Outlaw at Crown Point Press, YBCA’s technology-centric group show The Body Electric, 11am and 1pm screenings of Nicole Miller’s To The Stars at SFMOMA, and Annabeth Rosen’s magnificent survey of ceramic work at the CJM.
Skip out of work early, take a long lunch break, do what you have to do to soak up as much art and culture as you can this Thursday. Here’s the list of major institutions and their (often extended) hours:
- American Bookbinders Museum: Free 10am–8pm
- California Historical Society: Free 11am–5pm with a talk at 6:30pm
- Children’s Creativity Museum: Free 10am–7pm
- Contemporary Jewish Museum: Open 11am–9pm, free 5pm–9pm
- Crown Point Press: Open 10am–8pm (always free)
- Mirus Gallery: Open 12–9pm (always free)
- MoAD: Free 11am–8pm
- SFMOMA: Free 10am–9pm (reserve your tickets)
- SPUR: Free 9am–5pm with a ticketed talk at 6pm
- YBCA: Free 11am–8pm
- Yerba Buena Gardens Festival: Performance by Ricardo Lemvo, 6–7:30pm
- 111 Minna: Open 7am–9pm (always free)
See the full list of participating spaces here.
