The Do List: Listen to Our Event Picks for Sept. 13–19

The weekend is almost here. Hooray!

Looking for things to do? Listen to KQED Arts' Gabe Meline and Nastia Voynovskaya discuss their event picks at the audio link above, or read about each event below.

Lights On Festival: On Sept. 14 at Concord Pavilion, there’s a chance to check out a new generation of R&B talent. Lights On Festival is an all-day extravaganza curated by rising artist H.E.R., a Grammy-winning singer from Vallejo. She’ll be joined by Ari Lennox, whose personal storytelling and rich voice shine on her recent album, Shea Butter Baby. Jhene Aiko and Daniel Caesar are also on the bill, along with local artists Rayana Jay and Marc E. Bassy. Big festivals can be a bit overwhelming, so Lights On offers an antidote with a tightly curated lineup geared towards a specific music taste. Details here.

San Francisco Fringe Festival: One of the Bay Area’s most beloved theater events is happening at Exit Theatre through Sept. 14. If you've only ever been to giant touring musicals, the Fringe Festival is a way to experience the quirkier, more underground side of the theater spectrum. There are 19 short, boundary-pushing plays on tap—with titles like Why My Unicorn Left Me and You’re Good for Nothing, I’ll Milk the Cow Myself. It's a thrilling example of what theater can be. And often, what theater audiences can be, as you become part of the show, or at least part of the bustle between shows. Details here.

Jay Som: Jay Som, a.k.a. Melina Duterte, is one of the most exciting indie rock acts to come out of the Bay Area in recent years. She’s from the Contra Costa County suburb of Brentwood, and her low-key, relatable lo-fi pop has earned her a following far beyond the East Bay. Just a couple years ago, she was opening for Mitski at Starline Social Club in Oakland. Now she’s on a national headlining tour that stops at the legendary Fillmore in San Francisco on Sept. 14, promoting her sophomore album, Anak Ko. Details here.