PHOTOS: Comedy Wildlife Finalists Offer Ode to Silly Serendipity

Sure, it's unlikely that the Japanese macaque you see above actually threw up a Wu-Tang sign. Probably by some providential mix of the photographer's skill, patience and plain old dumb luck, this deadpan monkey stumbled into a funny looking moment—not a lifelong appreciation for RZA & Co.

Still, though: Isn't it pretty funny to think so?

The finalists for the 2019 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, unveiled Wednesday, teem with happy accidents such as this. The 40 photographs that got the nod feature a variety of animals caught in the act—though of just what, exactly, is not always clear.

There's a squirrel burying its nose in a dandelion apparently to wish on its seeds. A couple of chill otters waving. An embarrassed bear, a pompous chimp, a flatulent penguin—and one suggestive scene that might not be quite right for a family news outlet.

You can check them all out for yourself right here.