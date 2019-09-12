Federal Court Moves to End Litigation Battle on John Steinbeck Estate

A federal appeals court attempted to close the book on endless litigation between the relatives of author John Steinbeck in a ruling that upheld a $5 million verdict against his daughter-in-law but threw out $8 million she faced in punitive damages.
The decision by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday delivered partial victories to the late author’s stepdaughter, Waverly Scott Kaffaga, and to Gail Steinbeck, the widow of his son, Thomas.
The court upheld a jury verdict two years ago in Los Angeles federal court that found Gail Steinbeck and her husband meddled with Kaffaga’s plans as executor of the estate to profit off the Nobel Prize-winning author’s works.