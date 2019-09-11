This High School's 'Avengers'-Themed Pep Rally Will Boost Your School Spirit

Last week, the idea that the three-hour epic that was Avengers: Endgame could be sensibly condensed into less than ten minutes was laughable. As was the idea that a random group of high school students could ever be more committed to cosplay than even the most fervent Comic-Con attendees. That, however, was all before a video of students at Sahuarita, Arizona’s Walden Grove High School got together and put on an elaborate, perfectly choreographed Avengers-themed dance for their Homecoming pep rally.

The precision and attention to detail in this thing is so on point, it's likely to make thousands of people re-think Halloween costume plans and start building a cardboard bus version of the Milano ship from Guardians of the Galaxy.

The Performing Arts Crew Dance Team that put on the Avengers routine has a history of greatness when it comes to viral assemblies, having previously garnered millions of views with Harry Potter and Pixar-themed routines. (You may also remember them from Season 13 of America's Got Talent.)

Turns out, though, nothing screams school spirit quite like a massive dance-fight with Thanos...