Ticket Alert: Madonna at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco

Tickets for Madonna's Madame X shows in San Francisco are bound to fly fast. Announced Monday morning, Madonna will play three shows (on Oct. 31, Nov. 2 and Nov. 4) at the 2,300-capacity Golden Gate Theatre. Size-wise, that's about a tenth of the places she usually plays. There's no way you'll be able to get tickets. Right?

Well, maybe.

Madonna tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 13, at 10am to the general public. But if you're a true-blue fan who's a Lifetime Legacy member of Madonna's ICON fan club, you'll be able to buy tickets on Tuesday at 10am. Congratulations! That's barely any of you, since you would have had to sign up for this fancy-sounding thing prior to Oct. 30, 2011 in order to qualify.

However, if you have or can borrow a credit card issued by Citi, you'll have the chance to buy tickets on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at noon ahead of everybody else, because this is the world we live in now. If you get through, just know that you'll have to buy the tickets with the Citi card.

Then, on Friday, it's a free-for-all to the general public. Wanna try your luck? Tickets go on sale at 10am right here.