For Oakland's Wounded Music Scene, No Ghost Ship Verdict Could Deliver Justice

Family members of the deceased have been outspoken, regularly addressing media at the courthouse about their desire to see the defendants found guilty. But local music community figures interviewed by KQED, including people who survived the fire and who each lost at least several friends, expressed a nuanced view of the verdict, saying no outcome of Harris and Almena's prosecution could resemble justice or elicit any semblance of satisfaction.

"The trial is the wrong place to look if you want to see things get better, if you want real justice for the people we lost," said Nihar Bhatt, a San Francisco DJ and record label proprietor who escaped the fire and has since released or prepared posthumous titles by some of his friends who did not, including the local artists Johnny Igaz (Nackt) and Joey Casio (Obsidian Blade).

Bhatt and other underground music figures said Ghost Ship was widely considered an unsafe venue, but shows occurred there due to a dwindling number of alternative art spaces in Oakland—a trend that's only intensified in recent years. He pointed to Safer DIY Spaces, which formed after the fire to assist underground arts spaces with code-compliance and advocate for them at Oakland City Hall, as an example of a better way to honor the lives of people lost than putting anyone in prison.

David Keenan, director of Safer DIY Spaces, said the trial has partly worked as a diversion, distracting the public from holding the City of Oakland accountable for the gulf between its promises and actions as far as compassionate code-enforcement after the fire. Officials vowed to help tenants of other un-permitted warehouses make safety improvements without risking displacement. "Instead they've made it harder to legalize these places," Keenan said.