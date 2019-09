It's a brilliant critique of (homage to?) how movies treated female characters during second-wave feminism and the women's liberation movement. And it's laugh-out-loud funny.

With Gloria Steinem styling, a WASPy tone of voice, and references to "grass," "diaphragms" and "analysis," writer Lauren Wilford's impersonation of "every woman in a '70s movie" captures in just over one minute the characterizations that dominated a decade.