Lil Pete's Melancholy Rap Gives Voice to a Lesser-Known Side of San Francisco

On Hardaway, Lil Pete takes command of his story for the first time. As someone who shies away from interviews—“A lot of people say I’m a closed-off person. Even though I make music, they don’t know a lot about me,” he admits—the album is a chance for Lil Pete to truly open up. “I’m telling them everything that happened in my life, what I’ve been seeing, what I’m going through now,” he says. “Hardaway is gonna give the fans more of my life and let them share my journey.”

A core part of that journey, naturally, has been Lil Pete’s community. With his Filipino, Mexican, Black and Native American heritage, the rapper identifies deeply with many cultural groups. He describes his neighborhood as “rough”—though he didn’t think so when he was young. But as Lil Pete got older, many of his childhood friends passed away, or ended up in jail.

Living in San Francisco today, Lil Pete recognizes familiar patterns of crime and violence. But rather than feeling distant or discouraged, the rapper views his position as an opportunity to use his music to uplift his neighborhood. “It inspires me to get big in the music industry and give back to the community and help,” he says.

To reach the level of exposure he hopes for, Lil Pete constantly pushes himself to broaden his music taste (A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Rihanna and PNB Rock are just a few artists he enjoys) and grow his style. He doesn’t want to pigeonhole himself solely as a street rapper, and wants to think bigger: “You know, sometimes rappers...feel like, 'Oh, I gotta rap about the streets, I gotta rap about this,'” he says. “But sometimes you don’t, you limiting yourself.”

Earlier this year, Lil Pete started Public Housin', a record label dedicated to giving opportunity to artists who come from communities like his. And as he continues to grow his following, he hopes to become a mainstream artist—to get even bigger so that he can help other rising artists from his hometown have their break in music too.

“A lot of people get to fame and don't come back, or don't show up for they city. But I feel like that's not right, so I’m always here. I got brothers and sisters out here,” he says.

“I always come back.”