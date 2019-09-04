Hieroglyphics’ Hip-Hop Holy Day Celebrated the Bay Area’s Independent Spirit

Yukmouth counts Hiero as not only an inspiration to him, but a positive influence on Oakland youth. “It’s definitely a rite of passage, for Oakland and Bay Area rap, just for hip hop period,” he says. “And it’s a Bay Area movement that’s so strong, you ain’t never seen so much peace in the streets. With 30–35,000 people strong. Blocks and blocks down Oakland. Peacefully. No fights, no disputes. Everybody having fun and partying.”

For A-Plus, Hiero Day is a “surreal” experience. Not just in the sense that it’s named after his crew, or that it's become symbolic of the group’s ongoing contributions to a living history, but also because it’s a family affair. “Best part of Hiero Day to me is bringing my son every year,” he says. “The last few years, his little brother has been coming as well. As well as his mom’s side of the family.” Apart from the occasional Jamaican event, he says, Hiero Day is the only event that can bring out his entire extended family—including both his parents, who have been separated for years.

Damian “Domino” Siguenza, a producer who’s also served as Hiero’s label manager, tour manager and booking agent at various times, agrees. The festival, he says, is “our way of giving back to our community that supported us all these years, and, you know, give back to the community in the form of art.”

As it’s evolved, he adds, the gathering itself has become the main attraction, over and above any particular artist on the bill. “It’s almost like, I don’t think the groups who are playing are as much of a factor on whether someone’s gonna come," says Domino. "People just kind of make it, this is what they do.”

The number eight holds particular significance for Hieroglyphics, in that their iconic symbol—three dots above a straight line—represents that number in the Mayan numerology system. Even more significance can be gleaned from the fact that Hiero has been touring this year in commemoration of their groundbreaking Third Eye Vision album, released in 1998.

As Domino recalls, “The initial goal for us was, OK, let’s put out this Hiero record, get a little buzz, and then we can get everyone signed again [to a major label].”