Bill Nye, Snoop Dogg Headline a New Environmental 'Solutionism' Festival

By Nastia Voynovskaya

While the United States seems unlikely to adopt a proactive environmental policy anytime soon (the Trump administration rolled back 83 environmental regulations, and Congress has yet to pass Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez' Green New Deal), the organization EQ is doing work on the cultural front to get citizens energized about sustainability and climate solutions.

Their latest project is a new festival in San Francisco, Planet Home. Taking place Sept. 13—15 at the Palace of Fine Arts, the three-day summit-meets-music festival features talks about energy, food production and the many other ways the future of the planet impacts us. The extensive speaker (or "solutionist") lineup features pop-culture figures, scientists and business leaders alike, including Bill Nye the Science Guy, astronauts Mike Massimino and Scott Kelly, actor and UN Goodwill Ambassador Edward Norton and entrepreneur Lisa Dyson, whose company Kiverdi seeks to convert CO2 emissions into energy.

Prices for the event are low compared to other festivals, at $30 per day or $75 for a three-day pass. An exclusive portion of the event with additional speakers and networking opportunities, Visions, is free but requires an application process.

In addition to the conference, Planet Home features all the trappings of a boutique music festival, with food vendors, eco-conscious art installations and a small roster of performers. Snoop Dogg is DJing under the name Snoopadelic, and rapper Wyclef Jean, Australian electronic musician Nick Murphy (formerly known as Chet Faker), singer-songwriters Gallant and Anna Clendening and pop trio Muna also perform.