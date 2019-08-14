Ticket Alert: Mr. Bungle at the Warfield in San Francisco

It's true: the Mr. Bungle reunion is happening.

In the late 1980s, Mr. Bungle emerged from the foggy town of Eureka to infiltrate the thrash-funk explosion then underway across Northern California. There was nothing quite like them, mostly owing to their dynamic singer, Mike Patton, and they released three albums before formally breaking up in 2004. They haven't played a show in nearly 20 years, during which their rabid cult following has only grown.

So it's big news that Mr. Bungle has announced three reunion shows in February of next year, including a Feb. 8 date at the Warfield in San Francisco.

There's a catch, though: the band will perform not well-loved songs from Disco Volante or California, but instead, the entirety of their very first demo tape from 1986, The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny, which barely anyone has a copy of anymore. It is not a particularly good demo tape. The show will still sell out in 10 seconds.

Making this ridiculous reunion even more over-the-top is the addition of Slayer's Dave Lombardo and Anthrax's Scott Ian to the band, who'll help elevate the lo-fi Reagan-era metal riffs recorded in a suburban Humboldt County garage to their intended, heavy-ass grandeur.