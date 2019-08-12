Toro y Moi Shows Oakland Love, Paul Simon Dazzles: Outside Lands Day 3 Highlights

Though Simon's headlining set wasn't as well-attended as Childish Gambino's the day before (the festival audience this year skewed very young), his refreshing takes on familiar songs (and dad jokes) warmed fans' hearts. "Me and Julio Down By the Schoolyard," which he performed with his full 11-piece band, got the crowd doesy-doeing with wild abandon. Before performing his ballad "Rene and Georgette Magritte with their Dog After the War," he told the audience a story of visiting Joan Baez' house in the Bay Area in the '80s and picking up a surrealist art book that inspired the song.

After an almost two-hour set, the audience demanded an encore, and Simon obliged, performing "The Boxer" with a special guest: the Grateful Dead's Bob Weir. It was special to see Simon come out of retirement to play Outside Lands, and the fact that he donated his fee to San Francisco Parks Alliance and Friends of the Urban Forest made it even better.

Kacey Musgraves

Fox News recently got on Kacey Musgraves' case for saying "somebody f-cking do something" about the United States' gun violence epidemic, the channel's talking heads feigning outrage at Musgraves' swearing. During her charming Outside Lands performance, she seemed to troll those who want her to play the part of a prim-and-proper country singer, asking the audience to lift their middle fingers in the air before launching into a set of sweetly strummed songs from her Grammy-winning Golden Hour.

Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals

While Paul Simon played the large Lands End stage, Anderson .Paak fans overflowed the field at the smaller Sutro Stage, where the rapper, drummer and producer regaled them with a neo-funk dance party with the help of a band and three soulful backup singers. Paak has a knack for making party songs that prompt listeners to contemplate deeper social issues while they dance, as was the case with "King James," a track that pays homage to Lebron's philanthropy ("You can't gentrify the heart of a king"). With "Tints" and "Glowed Up," Paak got his legions of fans moving. The only downside was that there were so many of them. Hundreds of people were stuck in the back, where the music wasn't quite audible—a recurring issue during Outside Lands' most packed edition yet.