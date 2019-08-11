Tierra Whack's Weirdness, Childish Gambino's Doctrine: Outside Lands Day Two Highlights
Tierra Whack performs at Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco, Aug. 10, 2019. Estefany Gonzalez
Tierra Whack performs at Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco, Aug. 10, 2019. (Estefany Gonzalez)
Tierra Whack's Weirdness, Childish Gambino's Doctrine: Outside Lands Day Two Highlights

Nastia Voynovskaya

Tierra Whack's 2018 debut, Whack World, gave a taste of the breakout star's weird imagination in 15 one-minute-long, bite-sized pieces. Without such stringent time constraints, her hour-long Outside Lands set allowed her oddball, colorful personality to flourish in one of the day's most dynamic performances.

Whack took the stage Saturday in a Cat in the Hat T-shirt dress draped in tassels, plus matching red-and-white socks and Jordans. Opening with her propulsive trap single "Westbound Eastbound," she worked the crowd, running back and forth and imploring the audience to turn up with her cartoonish facial expressions.

The packed crowd happily obeyed. After asking if there were any birthdays in the house, Whack climbed onto the barrier as if about to crowdsurf, and then, endearingly, handed out cupcakes. (When she was finished, her DJ revealed that it was actually Whack's birthday, and the audience sang to her.)

Tierra Whack performs at Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco, Aug. 10, 2019.
Tierra Whack performs at Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco, Aug. 10, 2019. (Estefany Gonzalez )

The rapper then ran through her Whack World tracks, each one distilling a different emotion in 60 seconds—a testament to her effectiveness as a songwriter and performer. The twangy "F-ck Off" gave the audience an opportunity for catharsis as they jumped up and down with middle fingers raised, cursing their "deadbeat dads." During the sexy, winding R&B joint "Hungry Hippo," she walked offstage in a pseudo-diva moment because the audience didn't sing along loudly enough. She returned more hyped than ever when they yelled the lyrics to her satisfaction.

After a call and response of "Whack! Whack!," Whack had her audience repeat weird noises—the kind little kids might make when they think adults aren't listening to their game of pretend. It was the sound of Tierra Whack taking Outside Lands to the wonderful, wacky world of her imagination.

Other Highlights

Childish Gambino performs at Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco, Aug. 10, 2019.
Childish Gambino performs at Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco, Aug. 10, 2019. (Estefany Gonzalez )

Childish Gambino

Sponsored

Backed by gospel singers in church robes, Childish Gambino told the Outside Lands audience to put their phones away because "this is church." Though he commanded the largest crowd in the festival's history, as he announced, he took care to make the show feel as intimate as possible during Saturday's headlining set, which he began by singing a cappella in the middle of the audience and giving high fives on the way to the main stage.

Calling Oakland his second home, he sang his 2013 pop-rap homage to the Bay Area, "Telegraph Ave. ("Oakland" by Lloyd)." When it came time to perform "This is America," Gambino—shirtless and in white pants, just like in the music video—broke out in a frenzied dance that underscored the song's frenetic tempo changes and message of spiritual and political upheaval.

Altın Gün performs at Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco, Aug. 10, 2019.
Altın Gün performs at Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco, Aug. 10, 2019. (Estefany Gonzalez )

Altin Gün

Hailing from Amsterdam, the multicultural, psychedelic sextet Altin Gün fused Turkish folk sounds with well-placed electronics and oozing funk-rock instrumentation. Singer, keyboardist and baglama player Erdinc Yildiz Ecevit proved to be the star of the show with his breathy, dramatic vocal delivery and impressive dexterity on keys and strings alike. Though the audience couldn't understand the band's Turkish lyrics, they happily danced and snapped along in the sun.

Big Wild performs at Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco, Aug. 10, 2019.
Big Wild performs at Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco, Aug. 10, 2019. (Estefany Gonzalez )

Big Wild

Indie pop singer Jackson Stell, a.k.a. Big Wild, showed off his many abilities as his big, wild hair billowed in the wind. Electronic drumming? Check. Singing anthemic hooks? Check. Not one, but two whistle solos?! Check. Accompanied by an all-woman band in matching jumpsuits and red lipstick, Stell's soul and disco-infused tracks took the audience to ecstatic heights.

