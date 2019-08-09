Rightnowish: Jamie Facciola, Lucy the Dog and the Furniture Hunt

A few weeks ago, Jamie Facciola, who I’ve known for some years through the Oakland-art-social-circles, hit me. She was looking for a few pointers on how to run a photo series project, something I’ve done in the past—most notably through my OG Told Me series.

Jamie told me about her project, in which she walks her dog, Lucy, around their North Oakland neighborhood and takes pictures of discarded furniture, and posts them to her Instagram.

And I’m like, meh… doesn’t seem too engaging.

Then she told me about Upholstery Awareness Month, which is in October. She said that finding this wide, global community of #UpholsteryAwareness was one of the things that inspired her photography.

My ears perked up a little.

And then she described the cycle of people nonchalantly discarding used furniture, just to turn around and buy new cheaply made furniture. How it's one of the many things contributing to deforestation, and ultimately global warming. It's something that's been written about. A lot.