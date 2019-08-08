The Do List: Listen to Our Weekend Picks for Aug. 9–15

It's time for the weekend!

Looking for things to do in the Bay Area? Listen to KQED Arts' Gabe Meline and Nastia Voynovskaya discuss their critic's picks for this weekend at the audio link above, and read about each event below.

Outside Lands: We've got your all-purpose online guide to surviving the city's biggest music festival, including how to get there, what to wear and how to navigate the crowds. And since you probably already know about the big headliners (Childish Gambino, Paul Simon, Twenty-One Pilots), we'll take you on a brief tour of some of the lineup's rising stars and local acts, like Yaeji, P-Lo and The Seshen. That's Friday–Sunday, Aug. 9–11, in Golden Gate Park. Details here.

Satinder Sartaaj: Over the course of 10 albums, this Punjabi singer has made a big splash, not just at home in India, but around the globe. He also recently made his film debut, and with his charismatic style, it's easy to imagine him as next year's Bollywood star. He performs Saturday, Aug. 10, at the California Theatre in San Jose. Details here.

'Mama’s Babies: An Account of Black Matriarchy in America': For a Vallejo filmmaker and photographer, Adrian Burrell has a wide impact Bay Area-wide. After working on the acclaimed film Licks, he's turned his lens to social issues and people fighting for change. This exhibition, focusing on black mothers, runs Aug. 7–24, with an opening reception Aug. 10, at SHOH Gallery in Berkeley. Details here.