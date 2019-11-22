How Reality TV Became the Most Life-Threatening Genre in the World

Former American Idol and Fear Factor contestant, Antonella Barba, was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison this week after being caught with nearly two pounds of fentanyl. During the trial, her attorney stated that: "The American Idol experience brought about a detrimental change in Ms. Barba’s life."
It may not have altered the outcome of her trial, but there is ample evidence to suggest that participating in reality TV competitions can be terrible for your health. Substance abuse has proven to be a recurring issue. Survivor China winner Todd Herzog reportedly didn't drink before the show, but has since battled alcoholism; Big Brother winner Adam Jasinski developed an addiction and was caught attempting to sell oxycodone; and Storage Wars' Mark Balelo killed himself two days after being arrested for meth possession.
From America's Next Top Model alone, Jael Strauss developed a major meth habit; Lisa D'Amato ended up on Celebrity Rehab thanks to amphetamines, cocaine, mushrooms and alcohol dependency; and Renee Alway, six years after her elimination, landed herself a 12-year prison sentence for multiple burglaries, car thefts and weapons charges stemming from a heroin addiction. Alway says that after the show, "It was just closed door after closed door... I couldn't get past the reality TV stigma that had been put on me... and then there's the pressure of the fans. 'Where are you?' 'What happened?' It's almost like a setup for failure.”
Reality TV is now such a ubiquitous genre, it's easy to forget that, especially for regular people with zero media training, the whirlwind of having one's life put under a microscope and dissected on social media can be far more than anxiety-inducing—it can be literally life-endangering. The list of post-reality TV suicides is sobering, to say the least.
Two Season 14 Bachelor contestants, Alexa McAllister and Gia Allemand, committed suicide after the show, as did Julien Hug who appeared on The Bachelorette in 2009. Kitchen Nightmares’ Joseph Cerniglia jumped off a bridge, while Hell's Kitchen contestant Rachel Brown and MasterChef’s Joshua Marks shot themselves. The Voice’s Anthony Riley and X Factor contestant Simone Battle both hanged themselves. Paula Goodspeed took an overdose in front of Paula Abdul's house after being rejected from American Idol. And before Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Russell Armstrong killed himself in 2011, he said that being on TV "took our manageable problems and made them worse.”