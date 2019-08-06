Sick of Bay Area Rents? Why Not Move Next Door to Prince William and Kate?
Sick of Bay Area Rents? Why Not Move Next Door to Prince William and Kate?

Rae Alexandra
You too could wear a silly hat and laugh about rich-people things, living across the street from Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Bay Area prices getting you down? Sick of companies offering you a bunk bed for $1200 and acting like they're doing you a favor? Been thinking about leaving for a while, but just haven't taken the plunge yet? If the answer is yes to all of the above, and you fancy living in Norfolk, England, the British royal family may just have the place for you. That's right! The 2-bedroom house opposite Prince William and Duchess Kate's place is up for rent—and it's only $850 (£700) a month.

Here's the deal. The royal family has a 20,000-acre estate on the southeast coast of England called Sandringham. The Queen hangs out in the manor there on and off throughout the year, and, for their 2011 wedding, she gifted Will and Kate a ten-bedroom Georgian house on the property, known as Anmer Hall. Interestingly, there are a bunch of other rentals available on the estate, including (for the non-committal among you) self-catering vacation spots, Garden House and The Granary.

The home currently for rent at 20 Cherry Tree is a bit special though, because it happens to offer a perfect view of Will and Kate's country abode. (Their primary residence is at London's Kensington Palace.) The rental listing describes the "newly refurbished, end of terrace two bedroom" as having a "large garden and off-road parking," but warns of "steep stairs" and a "strict no cats policy" that applies to the entire Sandringham estate. (Presumably because cats kill birds and the royal family like to do that themselves.)

The gang hanging out at Sandringham's St Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day, 2018.
The gang hanging out at Sandringham's St Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day, 2018. (PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

It's not the first time Prince William has been willing to slum it with what his family refers to as "commoners." He and his wife Kate Middleton (also technically born a commoner, FYI) used to live on the Welsh island of Anglesey, where they frequented the local pub. Kate was also regularly spotted doing her own grocery shopping in Tesco, a local plebeian supermarket.

All of which means Will and Kate's new neighbors will probably see the future king and his fam fairly regularly, as well as guests like Harry, Meghan or whichever royal happens to be hanging out at Sandringham's St Mary Magdalene Church that week. (Fun fact: that's where Princess Diana was baptized!)

Should you fail in your quest to move in directly opposite Will and Kate, there are a number of other backups on the royal estate currently available to rent: a two-bedroom semi-detached house for $880; two three-bedroom terraced cottages (one for $911 a month, the other for $1,002); and, if you're feeling fancy, the gigantic $3,340 Heath Farm House. All of the above appear to offer far more bang for your buck than anywhere in the Bay.

Sandringham’s website says that potential renters should "live and work locally" and be using the home "as a primary residence," but that new people moving to the area will also be considered. While the Sandringham properties "are not let on a first come, first served basis, but rather on which prospective tenant is best suited" to the place, it's possible that the property manager will have softened to the idea of transatlantic guests since Prince Harry put a ring on Meghan Markle's calligraphy-loving finger last year. At this price, it's worth at least applying.

