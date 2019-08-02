Lamont Young has been a DJ for 40 years, and in that time, he's accumulated thousands of albums, many of which he has on display at his office. But his very his first record, Sylvia Striplin's "Give Me Your Love"—the one that started him on this path—he keeps in a special place.

When I recently walked into the headquarters of his business, Finger Snaps Media, on 20th Street in San Francisco's Mission District, DJ Lamont wasted no time. He showed me around the space, told me how he got started spinning records back in the day and even kicked some quality philosophy on why we need a DJ nowadays, given all the advances in modern technology.

And, using his copy of his very first record, tucked away on a specific shelf, he gave me a lesson on how to get down on the ones and twos.

This is what DJ Lamont does: he teaches people how to DJ. He offers classes on all levels, and sometimes even he does classes for free. DJ Lamont, who's also an on-air host of KPOO's Fingersnap Music Salon, says he's taught DJ classes for the past 15 years.

Young classes at his storefront, and sometimes even out on the streets in front of the store. On Sunday, Aug. 18th, he'll be teaching at SF Streets, and every Thursday from now until October, he'll give free DJ lessons at the newly reopened Salesforce Park.