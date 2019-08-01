It's time for the weekend!

Looking for things to do in the Bay Area? Listen to KQED Arts' Gabe Meline and Sarah Hotchkiss discuss their critic's picks for this weekend at the audio link above, and read about each event below.

YUNA: When she's not collaborating with rap artists like G-Eazy and Tyler the Creator, this young R&B singer incorporates influences from her home country of Malaysia into her music—a refreshing cross-cultural sound. She performs Friday, Aug. 2, at the New Parish, and Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Great American Music Hall. Details here and here.

'The Long Look': A recent study showed that people in museums or galleries spend an average of only 17 seconds looking at an individual piece of art. The folks at Bass & Reiner Gallery want to change that, through an interesting method: for the duration of 'The Long Look,' they'll show just one piece of art at a time, on a rotating basis, through Aug. 31. Details here.

West Edge Opera: This year, the company known for presenting opera in unlikely East Bay venues has landed at yet another out-of-the-way spot: a former train warehouse at the foot of the Bay Bridge. But the location isn't the most interesting thing about West Edge's new season: it's Breaking the Waves, a new opera by Missy Mazzoli and Royce Vavrek, based on the 1996 Lars Von Trier film. The Threepenny Opera and Orfeo ed Euridice round out the festival, running Aug. 3–18. Details here.