Paul Simon is one of the headliners at this year's Outside Lands festival, but let's be honest: the typical fan of the "Bridge Over Troubled Water" singer is not exactly the all-day-partyin', substance-inbibin', stage-hoppin', flower-crown-wearin' festival maniac.

So it's good news that Simon has added a one-off show while he's in the Bay Area, to be held Friday, Aug. 9 at the Fox Theater in Oakland—a relatively small venue for the twelve-time Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

Billed as an "Outside Lands pop-up show," the concert will feature a complete headlining set by Simon, who is among the many stars in recent years to announce so-called "farewell tours." (Simon has made exemptions for special concerts and charity causes.)

Tickets for the Fox Theater show run $68.50 to $128.50, and will be made available first to Outside Lands ticket holders on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 10am. Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday, Aug. 2, at 10am. Details here.