The SoOakland crew is back at it again. The collective that brought Oakland events such as the Adult Prom and numerous house party events is doing something for all ages.

This Sunday, the historic 16th Street Station in West Oakland plays host to the annual SoOakland DayFest.

Three years after the City of Oakland proclaimed July 30th "SoOakland Day," the group of Oakland-based movers and shakers—founded by Shayla Jamerson—is hosting a community event free for youth under 17 and seniors, and $10 for general admission. Attendees can expect over 70 vendors, folks selling food, and a kids zone with a back-to-school giveaway of over 400 free backpacks filled with materials for the new school year.

The music lineup includes Tiffany Gouche, Tota Shahur, Tessie, Rob Woods, Lolo, Sazon Libre and poet Prentice Powell. And if this year is anything like past SoOakland events, there should be a few old-school cars on the scene, too. Details here.