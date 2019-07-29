At this point, it's a running joke that the remixes will never end and "Old Town Road" will never fall. On the day of this latest remix, Lil Nas X tweeted "last one i PROMISSEE" — but there is evidence at least one other exists. A version with rapper Lil Wayne leaked last week, which Wayne told XXL was an official remix. The leak is an unpolished snippet of Wayne rapping over the version that includes Young Thug's verse (yeah, Wayne remixed a remix of the first remix). And celebrities — including Dolly Parton and Mariah Carey, to start — have been chiding all across social media about getting in on the fun, too.

Lil Nas X's winning social media presence and curated personal brand (that yee-haw aesthetic) also drives the success of "Old Town Road." The song originally jumped onto the charts in March by going viral on TikTok. In the Internet age, virality can define a song's success on the charts and beyond. One of the first truly viral, come-from-nothing-to-something songs to top the charts was the "Harlem Shake" in 2013 (oh, yeah, forgot about that, did you?). At the time, it was the first song to hit No. 1 by an artist who was essentially unknown beforehand (it's by Baauer, who hasn't been on any U.S. charts since), assisted by a new formula from Billboard that factored YouTube plays into chart positions.