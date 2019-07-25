It's time for the weekend!

Looking for things to do in the Bay Area? Listen to KQED Arts' Gabe Meline and Nastia Voynovskaya discuss their critic's picks for this weekend at the audio link above, and read about each event below.

Gray Area Festival: There's a lot to love about this year's festival exploring the intersection of art and technology. But the star attraction is the ISM Hexadome, an immersive Buckminster Fuller-like dome of music and visuals, with pieces by Thom Yorke, Holly Herndon, Suzanne Ciani, Ben Frost and more. It runs Thursday–Sunday, July 25–28, at the Gray Area Theater and Pier 70. Details here.

'Dead Nuts: A Search for the Ultimate Machined Object': What is the ultimate machined object? Something so accurate in its design, so aesthetically pleasing and functional that it rises to the top? This fun, satisfying exhibit includes simple items like the ball bearing alongside highly complicated feats of engineering, like airplane engines and analog microprocessors. It opens Saturday, July 27, at the Museum of Craft and Design. Details here.

KMEL Summer Jam 2019: The Oracle Arena's been quiet since the Warriors left, but it's about to get loud again with this annual party featuring rap stars YG, Lil Baby, City Girls and more. But by far the main attraction is Megan Thee Stallion, a sex-positive rising star whose talent and dynamism are poised to outlast the current “hot girl summer” meme she inspired. That's Sunday, July 28, at the Oracle Arena. Details here.