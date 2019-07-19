It's time for the weekend!

Looking for things to do? Listen to KQED Arts' Gabe Meline and Sarah Hotchkiss discuss their critic's picks for this weekend at the audio link above, or read about each event below.

BBQ'in While Black: The huge celebration at Lake Merritt returns on Sunday, July 21, even bigger than ever to reclaim black space along the shoreline. (Read KQED columnist Pendarvis Harshaw on last year's celebration.) Details here.

The San Francisco Art Book Fair: Three days, over 100 exhibitors, and thousands upon thousands of art books, zines, periodicals, monographs—it's nuts. Friday–Sunday, July 19–21, at Minnesota Street Project in San Francsico. Details here.

'Rates of Disappearance': Artist Marshall Elliott's sculpture about radioactivity, international signal codes, measurement and submarines at an apartment gallery in Vallejo is our small, out-of-the-way pick for the week. Opening reception is Saturday, July 20, at Brittany Gallery. Details here.