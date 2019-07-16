NEW YORK (AP) — Beyoncé’s “Homecoming” film has scored six Emmy nominations, while documentaries on Michael Jackson, R. Kelly and the disastrous Fyre Festival also picked up nominations.

With Netflix’s “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé,” the pop star personally earned four of the six nominations Tuesday, including bids for producing, writing, co-directing and musical direction. In the outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) category, “Homecoming” will compete with “Springsteen on Broadway.”

“Homecoming” also earned nominations for costumes and production design.

HBO’s “Leaving Neverland,” a documentary where two men accused Jackson of molesting them as boys that sparked new scrutiny of years-old claims that the King of Pop preyed on children, earned five nominations, including outstanding documentary or nonfiction special (Jackson’s estate denied the allegations and Jackson long maintained his innocence when he was alive).

Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly,” which looks at the R&B singer’s history and allegations that he has sexually abused women and girls, picked up a single nomination for outstanding informational series or special. Kelly, who was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008, was hit with new criminal charges on the federal and state level following the airing of the docuseries.