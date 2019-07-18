Just when it seems as if the setup couldn't get more harrowing, a fourth character appears. Tiny (Dwayne Clay) is a playful teenager clad in red and blue sportswear and carrying an obviously fake, bright orange popgun. His arrival stuns and enrages his predecessors. A child. Who plays make-believe games of cowboys and aliens in the park. Who boasts of his high IQ one moment and sulks about being teased for it the next.

“He’s too young,” Daz protests, vacillating between wanting Tiny to know the truth of why he’s come, yet unable to break it to him. But remembering is in the instruction manual, and they can only move to the next level if they move together, and so they set about the task of bringing Tiny up to speed on his death.

In Ijames’ inspired vision of the afterlife, there’s no escaping the truth, not even for the audience. Our protective fourth wall is breached right at the beginning of the play, and frequently we become the subject of speculation. Are we a wall of observers, monitoring for quality control? A representative slice of Americans? A room of detached voyeurs? How can we just sit there and watch the pain and confusion of others unfurl before us like a spectator sport? Indeed, how can anyone, Ijames appears to demand.

Before our eyes, the characters undergo harrowing transformations in their pursuit of revelation. At one point the three men join together to become an otherworldly three-headed Cerberus, sinuous and threatening. At another, they ham their way through a sit-com, complete with canned laughter and applause. Their reality contracts and expands with infinite possibility, while the audience remains static—not invited to participate in the piece so much as to bear witness.

With Kill Move Paradise, Ijames gives voice to those silenced for no other reason than the color of their skin and irrational fear. A dazzling pastiche of shimmering surrealism, poetic soliloquies, an undercurrent of grief, and a reverence for the pulsating life force that propels us forward, Kill Move Paradise doesn’t so much unfold onstage but burst onto it, like an extraterrestrial explosion. A reflection of both our worst and best traits as a society. It may embody one of our grimmest statistics, but within it lies a kernel of hope.

“I am the last they shall eliminate,” Tiny pronounces near the end, as the four prepare to attain eternity. He makes it sound like a promise—and a prayer.

'Kill Move' Paradise' runs through Aug. 4 at Ashby Stage in Berkeley. Details here.