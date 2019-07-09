A spokesperson for the National Museum of American History, Laura Duff, told NPR that the museum is in the early stages of planning.

In an emailed statement, the museum said a curator had contacted the American Academy of Pediatrics and CNN on July 4 to ask about the drawings "as part of an exploratory process."

It went on to explain why the museum was considering acquiring the drawings. "The museum has a long commitment to telling the complex and complicated history of the United States and to documenting that history as it unfolds, such as it did following 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina, and as it does with political campaigns," the statement read.

Brent Glass, director emeritus of the National Museum of American History, told NPR that the initiative is consistent with the museum's mission "to inspire people to know more about American history and to hopefully create a more humane society."

He said he thinks the move was not a political decision. Much of the Washington museum's work "has some political value or some political implication or consequence," but the curators' decisions "will be made based on what kind of documentary record they're trying to create rather than making a political statement," Glass said.

Jas Chana, a spokesperson for New York's Tenement Museum, which documents immigrant and refugee stories, says the drawings are future artifacts of history. "The United States has always had a complicated relationship with immigration," and the drawings "serve as reminder — for current and future generations — that we all have a role to play in reckoning with our fraught immigration history to move forward as a nation," Chana said via email.

The museum's inquiry about the drawings comes after reports of detained children living in squalor sparked nationwide outcry. Lawyers and lawmakers have cited appalling conditions at some Border Patrol facilities where basic items, such as soap and running water, are not provided. CBP has denied that children have been mistreated at its facilities.