Dapper Dan was the king of hip hop fashion before the labels shut him down in the '90s. The photos on the walls of his atelier tell the story, and one, in particular, jumped out at me — it's the rapper Rakim, and the legendary Gucci-patterned jacket Dapper Dan made him. "The black leather jacket, black leather plongé with gold colored Gucci G's all over, and trimmed in metallic gold piping, with his name on the back, and his Five Percenter sign. That's a historical jacket. That is probably the most important jacket in hip-hop."

It's also part of Dan's transition from outfitting neighborhood gangsters to designing for hip-hop artists. "Back then, the rappers wanted to be like the gangsters, they wanted to dress like the gangsters," he says. "Today, we have the opposite going on. The gangsters want to be like the rappers. And Eric B.& Rakim, those were the first ones that really, yo, gangsters really liked they style."

When Dan wants to get into something new, like furs or custom tailoring, he studies — he goes around to manufacturers and learns everything he can. He calls it "sciencing," and he does it over and over again. "Over and over again! And you know what? I find it exciting. Right now, my children think I'm crazy, 'cause I stay on the Internet. They have no clue how important this is to me. I can press a button and get information that I used to have to go into garbage and get. That wasn't revealed to me."

Dan says he had to get into clothing factories, "and find a way to get in there and talk to the owners, talk to the workers ... In addition to that, I would go to the people who made these machines, and people who used these machines, to pretend I was gonna place an order with them, so I could see how they work. And the first thing I would do ... I would shake their hand, look in their eyes and look behind them to see what they're reading, or see what books are on their desk. I would look for information like that. And I would always try to find a person of color that worked there, if I couldn't get the information, then afterwards I'd pay them to tell me something — and if that didn't work, I'd go through their garbage."

Dan doesn't like the word "designer" — but he does like the word "creative." "I consider myself one who creates clothes, and fashions clothes, and uses it as a vehicle to fashion young minds. That's my goal." he says. "I wanna tell stories that tell people's lives, like I make clothes that change people's attitudes about how they feel about theyself. That's it, that's the core of who I am."

Jolie Myers and Christina Cala produced this story for radio, and Petra Mayer adapted it for the Web.