The Fam 1st Family Foundation isn't your usual nonprofit—it's led by famed professional football players Marshawn Lynch, Marcus Peters and Josh Johnson. And this week, they're throwing a week's worth of events for kids and families.

I recently talked to the foundation's Executive Director, Brije Gammage, who says that Fam 1st's Family Celebrity Week has been going on for about a dozen years. After its inaugural year as a football camp and barbecue, it's evolved to be much more.

But even with its growth and success, it hasn't lost its purpose. "It's about having a week of community coming together," says Gammage. "And it's also a chance to have the people who are a part of the foundation give back, and also bring out celebrities and players, and have them give something back."

Looking at the schedule, it seems like the stars and the community will be aligned.

On Monday and Tuesday, July 8 and 9, the foundation gives away free tickets to Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Concord for folks under 18. The passes can be claimed at the Beast Mode store in downtown Oakland, or at the front desk of the West Oakland Youth Center. Tickets are good for admission to the park on Wednesday, July 10, and are limited to the first 2,000 kids to claim them.