Rightnowish: Honey Gold Jasmine's Superpowers of Balance

Note: This episode originally aired March 24, 2019

When I met emcee and educator Honey Gold Jasmine last summer, she told me she was about to drop an unusual project: an album combined with a digital comic book.

But when I saw her a few weeks later and asked about it, she showed me a teeny-tiny translucent jar. Inside of the jar there was a thin metal necklace with a precious stone attached. Atop the jar was a cork that had a USB device adorned to the bottom. I thought: What?

It turned out that this was the project Honey Gold had told me about, Supanova 7: Gold Soil, the tale of a heroine set to save the world through the power of music. But it didn't look like I expected it to look.

After reading the comic and hearing her music, I noticed a trend: there was balance.