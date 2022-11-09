Radio
Zelenskyy Visits Washington
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Washington to ask for more U.S. aid at a time when Republicans in Congress are conflicted over Ukraine aid. Plus, how the latest COVID wave is shutting down Broadway shows in New York.
11:00 am – 1:00 pm
1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
All Things Considered
Since its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.
2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The WorldUkrainian Catholics Respond to Pope
Recent pro-Russian comments from Pope Francis disappointed many Catholics in Ukraine. They say comments like "the Great Russian Empire" make it seem like the Vatican has taken sides. Ukrainian Catholics respond to the Vatican in time of war.
3:00 pm – 4:00 pm
PBS NewsHour
The PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett, which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions and more.
4:00 pm – 4:30 pm
MarketplaceLooking Back at Oil Embargo
Fifty years ago, Arab countries cut off oil exports to the United States, forcing the U.S. to rethink our energy economy. A look back at this inflection point, and its lasting impact on today’s energy economy.
4:30 pm – 6:30 pm
All Things Considered
