Yosemite 'Firefall' 2021: If You Want to Glimpse It, You'll Need Reservations

In 2020, the hoped-for firefall actually failed to fully materialize because of imperfect conditions. On Feb. 11, the National Park Service warned of "little to no water" in Horsetail Fall ahead of the projected 2021 firefall, although that particular alert is no longer visible on Yosemite's firefall webpage.

If you're thinking of trying your luck, keep your eye on park conditions on Yosemite's website, and watch the weather forecast. And if conditions aren't perfect to see a Yosemite firefall this year, at least there's plenty of other natural wonder to witness in Yosemite National Park.

In addition to Yosemite's own restrictions within the park, remember the the state of California's current COVID-19 travel recommendations ask that Californians "not travel more than 120 miles from their home for non-essential purposes such as pleasure or recreation."

If you do travel, the state asks that you take appropriate COVID-19 safety precautions, including wearing a face covering, maintaining social distance of 6 feet from people who aren't in your household, and frequent hand washing.

Making a Reservation for Yosemite Firefall 2021

You can make a Yosemite National Park day reservation for $35 per car (National Park pass holders only pay a $2 reservation fee) through recreation.gov. Some things to know:

Day use tickets become available two days before the reservation date, at 8 a.m. PT. (That means that if you want to visit on Sunday, Feb. 21, day use tickets will go online at 8 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 19.)

Have an account already made and be logged in, ready to make your reservation. The tickets go fast!

If you weren't lucky, don't despair. Yosemite says that cancelled reservations become available immediately on recreation.gov, so it's worth returning to see what might have become available since your last attempt

One reservation is needed per vehicle: It doesn't matter how many people are in the vehicle, but the reservation holder must be one of them, and have photo ID to enter the park

These day-use permits are valid for unlimited entries lasting seven days after you first enter. You don't need a day reservation if you have an existing reservation for camping, lodging or a vacation rental in Yosemite National Park.

Make a day reservation for Yosemite National Park.