Homeless California Families Get Help Finding Child Care

That all changed when he started attending Head Start, a federally subsidized preschool program for low-income children.

“When he started going to school, he was more energetic. He relaxed; he was more patient with his sister and he started eating a little better. He would come home happy, singing and skipping,” Morales said.

Morales found the preschool for her son and home-based child care for her daughter with the assistance of a San Francisco County program that helps homeless families in finding and enrolling in subsidized child care. San Francisco and Alameda are two California counties that have set up comprehensive programs in recent years specifically for homeless families. The programs support families throughout the entire process, from filling out paperwork to getting required immunizations and visiting different programs to decide what is the best fit for their child.

Other counties have programs to help all low-income families apply for child care, but most do not have services tailored to help homeless families navigate the system.

Preschool and child care can be crucial services for homeless children as they provide stability and a good foundation for learning. When a child experiences homelessness as an infant or toddler, it can cause delays in early development and make them more likely to struggle when they reach elementary school, according to a report by the National Center on Family Homelessness.

About 240,000 California children under age 6, about 8% of that age group statewide, experienced homelessness in 2015-16, according to the most recent estimate by the U.S. Department of Education. The department defines children as homeless if they live in a temporary shelter or place not designed to be lived in, like a car or a tent, or if their families are sharing housing with other families.

Most homeless families are eligible for federal or state-subsidized child care programs and in some cities there are nonprofit child care centers designed to serve homeless children, but families are often unaware of them. Even when they are aware, they may have trouble getting through all the paperwork or attending all the appointments they might need in order to enroll their children.

If families are not able to enroll in federal or state-subsidized programs because there is no room, San Francisco has a program that pays for child care for low-income families; homeless families are prioritized. Alameda County also has a voucher program just for homeless families who cannot find other child care subsidies.

One of the goals of programs like those in San Francisco and Alameda counties is to help homeless parents like Morales get jobs and housing. Without child care, they often have to take their children along with them to turn in applications for apartments and jobs and attend appointments with case managers.

“I would have to get the children up really early and take them with me, from one appointment to another, and sometimes not even eat in between back-to-back appointments,” Morales said. “The kids would get tired of just sitting in one place, and after awhile, they would start saying, ‘I want to go, I want to play, I’m hungry.’”