Hybrid Teaching? Here Are 3 Questions to Help Prepare

There will be a thousand experiments launching this spring into how to do hybrid teaching successfully. No matter what approach you take, there are some key ideas to consider that can help make planning and implementation easier. Hear from a few KQED Media Literacy Innovators about what they’ve learned from teaching in a hybrid environment and the critical questions to ask yourself.

Where do you start to prepare for hybrid teaching?

Lean on the past professional development you’ve taken on digital literacy and how to teach students to actively create and consume digital information. Digital spaces will still be where both in-person and remote students can be together and being able to navigate the different aspects of online learning will serve you well in a hybrid environment. If you haven’t had much media literacy professional development, here are a few resources you can dive into today:

Other teachers! Twitter in particular has a vibrant community of educators who generously share their work and lesson plans. Join the next #KQEDedChat on April 6 to discuss practical tips and resources for hybrid learning with fellow teachers.

KQED Teach, where you can take free, online self-paced and instructor led courses on a variety of media literacy skills that don’t focus solely on hybrid instruction but will help support digital learning in your classroom

What tools do you REALLY need to succeed?

As elementary teacher Jim Bentley says, “One of the most essential things we have to attend to is making an emotional and authentic connection to our students.” Kara Clayton, a high school teacher in Michigan, also emphasises putting relationships before content and students frequently express appreciation for the ways she interacts with the class. There are multiple ways to open communication with students and many digital tools to help you engage with them in a concurrent environment. There are no one-size fits all solutions and you need to choose the right tool for the right task to suit your classroom’s needs. Here are some simple, insightful tips from KQED Innovators to get you thinking about how to set up your hybrid classroom and keep two-way communication open.