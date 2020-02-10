In Rhoda Kellogg’s World, Every Child is an Artist

The fame adhered to such artists for their emotional immediacy begins to feel arbitrary within the context of this exhibition. Kellogg undercuts the art market with fine-toothed grace, once declaring in a Psychology Today article: “What the great artist struggles to achieve, the child creates naturally.” An oversized plastic stroller, molded into an ersatz sedan, full of children from City Hall’s preschool program, drives through the exhibition several times a day. Each kid is an abstract modernist.

The exhibited finger paintings swirl in an aura of anti-staleness. The hand movements of toddlers, fossilized in pigment, graph their own vocabulary of propellent freedom. Spirals and grids expertly fill canvases and color is embraced without apprehension.

“Reality is over-emphasized in kid art,” co-curator Lindsey White observes. “Parents want to control their kid’s drawings. They say, ‘Is that your mom? Is that your dad?’ instead of just letting them have a free space.” The show pushes back against adult ideas of reality, privileging abstraction as a legitimate style.

A selection of Kellogg’s original collages, which Belott discovered while digitizing her collection, are included in the show. It’s hard not to compare her pieces, composed of monotone, pleasingly round, abstract shapes, with the work of Ellsworth Kelly. Wall text in Rhodascope anticipates this and reminds visitors that her inspiration came from the spontaneous abstraction of children—not a great male minimalist.

Kellogg’s Scholarship: A Taxonomy of Smudges

Kellogg assembled her collection with scientific fervor. As the director of Phoebe Hearst Preschool from 1966 until her death in 1989, she took home thousands of drawings. She diversified her sample by traveling internationally and soliciting work from other teachers. Each archival piece is annotated with a careful sticker, in which Kellogg scrawled descriptors like “roving enclosing line” or “multiple-line overlaid circle” in gentle cursive. Where most people might have seen nothing, Kellogg saw a physiognomy of abstraction. She cataloged the 20 or more hand techniques children use to spread paint and create texture, among them “hand twirl” and “whole palm spread.” It’s a dadaist taxonomy of smudges.

At City Hall, between the scribbles and the finger paintings, a selection of Belott’s self-described “forgeries,” inspired reproductions of favorite pieces from Kellogg’s collection, are also on display. This enclave of the exhibition overflows with color and anatomically incorrect figures, like a distorted children’s hospital. White points out a favorite painting: shades of blue seem to depict two people in gas masks vacuuming a field.

Rhodascope, a funny word Belott made up, is a near homonym of rotoscope, a device used by animators to trace frames of film. It points to Kellogg’s style of analysis. She traced thousands of child drawings, translating their work into thicker lines so that she could develop graphs that conveyed the information she was gathering. Perhaps like Belott, Kellogg enjoyed tracing the work of children because it temporarily allowed her to inhabit their instinctual and spontaneous mark-making.

A Plexiglas mandala sits at the end of the City Hall show as a kind of pinnacle. The mandala, organized by Kellogg, is meant to be read center to circumference. It shows the evolvement of simple pictorial utterances into circles divided by symmetrical crosses (mandalas themselves), and from there, essential shapes like ships, flowers, humanoids and snakes. With dozens of traced and rearranged drawings, Kellogg presents her greatest finding—a graphic representation of pictorial development in child art. After decades of research, and millions of specimens, the mandala proves her essential claim: art making is biological.

“I chant ‘biological art’ to myself all the time,” stresses Belott, “Rhoda Kellogg’s collection is a hurricane, it’s a force of nature, it’s easy to get overwhelmed, but biological art—that’s the most important thing she gave us.” Biological art is the idea that certain aesthetic forms are native to the world of children. And, that art is a universal language—everyone starts off with the same spontaneous shapes until pictures become words.

Jennifer Digioia, who taught at Phoebe Hearst for over a decade, stresses the importance of letting kids just do their things. “Hands off!” She pantomimes throwing her hands up. Kellogg emphasized the importance of looking, really looking, at children’s art before trying to exercise control. The Phoebe Hearst Preschool still sports signs warning adults to “resist interrupting children’s explorations unless safety is at risk.”

A contemporary of Carl Jung, Kellogg saw him speak about the mandala symbol, which he viewed as an archetypical shape. He argued that it indicated the “unity of the psyche with the collective unconscious.” She noticed that the mandala was nestled everywhere in the scribbles of children, and sought to share this revelation. Now, with the help a few others, Kellogg’s scholarship, her most powerful legacy, is on display: an invitation to unlearn conventional languages and recognize the brilliance of a scribble.