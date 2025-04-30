About KQED

We are here for everyone who wants to be more. Our television, radio, digital media and educational services change lives for the better and help individuals and communities achieve their full potential.

We celebrate diversity, embrace innovation, value lifelong learning and partner with those who share our passion for public service.

KQED is for everyone
who wants to be more

KQED serves the people of Northern California with a community-supported alternative to commercial media. We provide people with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions; convene community dialogue; bring the arts to everyone; and engage audiences to share their stories. We help students and teachers thrive in 21st century classrooms, and take people of all ages on journeys of exploration—exposing them to new people, places and ideas.

Michael Isip
A Message from KQED President Michael Isip

KQED is a purpose-bound and mission-aligned organization. We exist to inform, inspire and involve because an informed, inspired and involved citizenry is the foundation of a healthy democracy. Our mission is to serve audiences with trusted, quality programming, so that individuals can achieve their full potential. We know that when media is used as a force for good, we can spark curiosity, foster understanding and build bridges across differences. KQED combines media, journalism and technology for the common good, and we aspire to be the leading convener of civic dialogue in the Bay Area.

KQED values include creativity, diversity, service and trust. We exemplify those values in our programming, storytelling, journalism and educational services. We also believe in transparency, and in that spirit we have a Standards and Practices section with greater detail about how we practice journalism and adhere to the highest principles in our work every day. We hope you find this section helpful and we welcome your comments, questions and suggestions.

KQED Public Television

KQED Public Television 9 is one of the nation’s most-watched public television stations during primetime. KQED produces and acquires programs that inspire, inform, and entertain the people of Northern California. KQED broadcasts the best available programs from PBS, APT, and other distributors, and also produces its own unique national and local programs, series, and specials. Airing more independent films than any other public broadcasting station in the country, KQED is committed to bringing the work of local and independent film producers to the community.

KQED Public Radio

KQED Public Radio, home of Forum and The California Report, is one of the most-listened-to public radio stations in the nation with an award-winning news and public affairs program service. Listen on 88.5 FM in San Francisco, 89.3 FM in Sacramento, 88.3 FM in Santa Rosa and 88.1 FM in Martinez. KQED Public Radio 88.5 FM and 89.3 FM also broadcast in analog and HD Radio technology. Stream programs live and download archives and audio podcasts at kqed.org, featuring unique content on one of the most-visited station sites in public broadcasting.

KQED Interactive

KQED Interactive develops content and applications for digital platforms and mobile devices. Since 1994, KQED Interactive has provided users with a place to interact, learn more, and connect with others on the issues and topics explored on radio and television. The website hosts online services for KQED Public Television, Public Radio, and Education, and serves as a community convener, providing event listings, resources, online polls, podcasts, blogs and other items of timely interest. KQED Interactive functions as KQED’s third media platform, delivering content specifically acquired and produced for the Web.

KQED Education

Education is central to the mandate of public media. KQED Education fulfills this mandate by engaging educators in schools, colleges, universities, and informal learning environments and supporting their utilization of PBS and KQED content as a learning tool by:
  • Producing high-quality digital learning objects
  • Distributing resources via our website and other platforms
  • Training educators to use educational media and digital tools
    KQED Reaches All Nine Counties & Beyond

    KQED FM COVERAGE MAP

    San Francisco: 88.5 FM

    Sacramento: 89.3 FM

    Santa Rosa: 88.3 FM

    Total Radiated Power*: 110,000 Watts

    Note: KQED 88.3 FM and KQEI 89.3 FM are simulcasts of KQED 88.5 FM

    Affiliations: National Public Radio (NPR)

    *Radiated power listed indicates radio broadcast strength

    KQED TV COVERAGE MAP

    KQED 9: Channels 9.1, 54.2, and 25.1 – Monterey (KQET), XFINITY 9 and 709

    KQED PLUS/KQEH: Channels 54.1, 9.2, 25.2, XFINITY 10 and 710

    KQED WORLD: Channels 9.3, 54.3, 25.3, XFINITY 190

    PBS KIDS 24/7: Channels 9.4, 54.4, 25.4, XFINITY 192

