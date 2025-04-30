About KQED
We are here for everyone who wants to be more. Our television, radio, digital media and educational services change lives for the better and help individuals and communities achieve their full potential.
We celebrate diversity, embrace innovation, value lifelong learning and partner with those who share our passion for public service.
KQED is for everyone
who wants to be more
KQED serves the people of Northern California with a community-supported alternative to commercial media. We provide people with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions; convene community dialogue; bring the arts to everyone; and engage audiences to share their stories. We help students and teachers thrive in 21st century classrooms, and take people of all ages on journeys of exploration—exposing them to new people, places and ideas.
KQED is a purpose-bound and mission-aligned organization. We exist to inform, inspire and involve because an informed, inspired and involved citizenry is the foundation of a healthy democracy. Our mission is to serve audiences with trusted, quality programming, so that individuals can achieve their full potential. We know that when media is used as a force for good, we can spark curiosity, foster understanding and build bridges across differences. KQED combines media, journalism and technology for the common good, and we aspire to be the leading convener of civic dialogue in the Bay Area.
KQED values include creativity, diversity, service and trust. We exemplify those values in our programming, storytelling, journalism and educational services. We also believe in transparency, and in that spirit we have a Standards and Practices section with greater detail about how we practice journalism and adhere to the highest principles in our work every day. We hope you find this section helpful and we welcome your comments, questions and suggestions.
KQED Reaches All Nine Counties & BeyondKQED FM COVERAGE MAP
San Francisco: 88.5 FM
Sacramento: 89.3 FM
Santa Rosa: 88.3 FM
Total Radiated Power*: 110,000 Watts
Note: KQED 88.3 FM and KQEI 89.3 FM are simulcasts of KQED 88.5 FM
Affiliations: National Public Radio (NPR)
*Radiated power listed indicates radio broadcast strength
KQED 9: Channels 9.1, 54.2, and 25.1 – Monterey (KQET), XFINITY 9 and 709
KQED PLUS/KQEH: Channels 54.1, 9.2, 25.2, XFINITY 10 and 710
KQED WORLD: Channels 9.3, 54.3, 25.3, XFINITY 190
PBS KIDS 24/7: Channels 9.4, 54.4, 25.4, XFINITY 192