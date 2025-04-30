A Message from KQED President Michael Isip

KQED is a purpose-bound and mission-aligned organization. We exist to inform, inspire and involve because an informed, inspired and involved citizenry is the foundation of a healthy democracy. Our mission is to serve audiences with trusted, quality programming, so that individuals can achieve their full potential. We know that when media is used as a force for good, we can spark curiosity, foster understanding and build bridges across differences. KQED combines media, journalism and technology for the common good, and we aspire to be the leading convener of civic dialogue in the Bay Area.