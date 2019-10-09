Searchable Map of Northern California Power Outages





This is a map of potential power outages by PG&E. You can expand the map to full screen to search your address to see if it falls inside one of the areas where shutoffs are slated to occur. The map above was created by Google and PG&E as a general guideline, and PG&E says the most accurate way to find out if you will be affected is to use the address search box on the company's site. The site has been overloaded with residents seeking information and has been intermittently unreachable.

Early Wednesday morning, PG&E shut off power to hundreds of thousands of customers across a large swath of its territory. More cuts in East Bay counties are expected to begin at noon.

Here is more information about school closures and how to prepare.

The rolling brownouts are an attempt by the utility to prevent sparking a wildfire during windy, dry conditions across Northern and Central California.