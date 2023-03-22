These Affordable Housing Projects Are Affected by Silicon Valley Bank’s Collapse

Silicon Valley Bank is best known for its relationships with the tech industry. But the bank also had billions out in loans to developers working on affordable housing projects in the Bay Area.

Unlike larger banks, regional banks like SVB are more likely to fund local affordable housing projects.

But now that the bank has collapsed, the future of these projects is precarious, and calls into question how these much-needed affordable housing projects are funded in the first place.

Guest: Sydney Johnson, KQED reporter



