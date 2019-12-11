OUSD Board Members Hope Community Meetings Can Repair Broken Trust

Wednesday night the Oakland Unified School District's board will get an update on an estimated budget shortfall of at least $15 million dollars for next year. That's up from the $10 million originally forecast. And the Board will see a forecast for continued declining enrollment.

Both issues are fueling the district’s plan to close and consolidate schools, over objections from angry parents. Over the past few weeks, board members have held community meetings to try and reassure parents they will have a say in future closure plans.