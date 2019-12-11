Meet ‘Future,’ the New Baby White Rhino at the San Diego Zoo

The zoo births using frozen sperm are part of efforts to develop knowledge needed to save a subspecies called the northern white rhino, officials said. Only two currently remain on Earth, and both are female. Several other rhino species also are being pushed toward extinction.

Future was born Nov. 21 to an 11-year-old mother named Amani. At 19 days old, the baby weighed 193 pounds. She could weigh 20 times that when fully grown.

Future is currently bonding with her mother in a private habitat, but will eventually be introduced to other rhinos at the center, including Edward.

Rhinos typically coat themselves with a thick layer of mud that acts as a sunscreen and bug repellent, and helps to keep them cool.

”Future is not only exhibiting natural rhino behavior, she appears to be having a ton of fun doing it,” Zeno said.