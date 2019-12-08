UC Berkeley Condemns Offensive Video Allegedly Filmed by Students
UC Berkeley Condemns Offensive Video Allegedly Filmed by Students

Sara Hossaini
UC Berkeley condemned all forms of hatred, bias, racism, bigotry and discrimination following a racist video that surfaced online. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

UC Berkeley is condemning racism and bigotry after an offensive video allegedly featuring two of its students went viral on Friday.

The 29-second video shows a young man making hateful comments about African-Americans and the LGBTQ community. He also tells someone off-camera that black people and women shouldn't have rights.

The video has a UC Berkeley Snapchat filter and the young man appears to be sitting on a dorm room bed. It's unclear if his permission was given to be recorded.

A tweeted copy of the video sparked an outcry on social media. It now has 3.5 million views.

An anonymous person who said he filmed the video later posted an apology on Reddit, saying that two men weren't in the "clearest of minds" and staged the video in an attempt to be edgy.

The university provided a written statement online the day the video went viral. "The administration has an unwavering commitment to working with every member of the campus community to confront these challenges and foster a true sense of belonging for all," the university stated.

The university said it would not discuss the specific situation of the student in the video because of federal laws and University of California policy.

