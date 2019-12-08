UC Berkeley Condemns Offensive Video Allegedly Filmed by Students

UC Berkeley is condemning racism and bigotry after an offensive video allegedly featuring two of its students went viral on Friday.

The 29-second video shows a young man making hateful comments about African-Americans and the LGBTQ community. He also tells someone off-camera that black people and women shouldn't have rights.

The video has a UC Berkeley Snapchat filter and the young man appears to be sitting on a dorm room bed. It's unclear if his permission was given to be recorded.

A tweeted copy of the video sparked an outcry on social media. It now has 3.5 million views.